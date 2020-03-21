House Democratic campaign arm outraises GOP counterpart in February

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the body charged with electing Democrats to the House of Representatives, outraised its GOP counterpart in February.

New filings with the Federal Election Commission showed the DCCC hauled in over $17 million last month and finished February with roughly $72.5 million cash on hand.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised over $15 million in that same time period and finished the month with $45.1 million in the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the margin over the GOP committee, a DCCC spokesperson declined to comment, citing the seriousness of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats flipped the House in 2018 and are eager to build on their majority in this year’s elections, though they are defending several members in swing districts.

Republicans will need to net 20 seats in 2020 to recapture control of the House, though they too are guarding a handful of competitive seats.

Republicans had openly hoped that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg spent over 0M on presidential campaign Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Biden Hillicon Valley: Senators press Amazon over workplace safety amid outbreak | Lyft expands to deliveries | Dems seek election security funds in stimulus package MORE (I-Vt.), a self-described democratic socialist, would emerge as the Democratic presidential nominee so they can paint down-ballot Democrats as too far left, though former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg spent over 0M on presidential campaign Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Biden Poll: 37% say Trump is candidate who cares about their problems and needs the most MORE, a centrist, has opened up a substantial delegate lead in the primary race, allaying concerns of some moderate members.

The DCCC has consistently brought in more money than its GOP counterpart, raising alarms among Republicans that they are ceding the battle for control of the House.

“Our members need to get their act together and raise more money,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerHow campaigns are adapting to coronavirus Dems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Republicans root for Sanders nomination in battle for House MORE (R-Minn.) said in January.