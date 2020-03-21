Obama ebola czar hits Trump virus response in Biden campaign video

Ron Klain, the former Ebola czar under the Obama administration, criticized the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in a campaign video for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg spent over 0M on presidential campaign Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Biden Poll: 37% say Trump is candidate who cares about their problems and needs the most MORE.

“Some countries acted quickly,” he said. “What did president Trump do? He downplayed it. Trump’s slow response to this crisis is no surprise.”

Everyone knows that we're facing a real crisis from the coronavirus. But do you know how we got here and what we need to do next? Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, breaks it down for us: pic.twitter.com/XRkIw2EzM4 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 21, 2020

Klain noted that in 2018, Trump abolished the White House pandemic prevention office that was put in place by Obama.

Klain accused the administration of purposefully administering fewer COVID-19 tests so the numbers would be skewed, noting that other countries hit by the virus have had much more expansive testing efforts.

In a February White House press briefing, Trump repeatedly said he did not think an outbreak was "inevitable,” while Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, described it as a matter of not “if” but “when.”

Since then, Messonnier has made fewer appearances at the now-regular press briefings, which Klain said is an example of the administration's rejection of the opinions of the scientific community.

“The president and the White House sent a clear message to scientists in the government that there would be a price for speaking out and speaking up,” he said.

Since the outbreak, both Biden and his opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg spent over 0M on presidential campaign Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Biden Hillicon Valley: Senators press Amazon over workplace safety amid outbreak | Lyft expands to deliveries | Dems seek election security funds in stimulus package MORE (I-Vt.) have released plans to combat the coronavirus and have had to adapt their campaigns to follow social distancing guidelines from public health officials.