Federal election filings reveal chief backer of pro-Warren super PAC

The overwhelming majority of funds donated to a super PAC supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenMA lawmakers press HHS secretary on status of state's protective equipment Washington scrambles to prevent massive unemployment spike The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential bid came from a sole donor, according to new Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Karla Jurvetson, a wealthy doctor in California, donated an eye-popping $14.6 million to Persist PAC, a group that sought to revive Warren’s faltering campaign in February.

The funds from Jurvetson made up the lion’s share of the roughly $15.1 million the super PAC raised last month in its efforts to boost Warren, who, prior to the group’s formation had stumbled after third and fourth place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Persist PAC employed a $14 million ad blitz to help Warren perform better in Nevada, South Carolina and 14 Super Tuesday states, but she continued to face lackluster results and ultimately suspended her campaign.

Jurvetson is a prominent donor among Democratic circles and has discussed what she feels is her “duty” to support female political candidates.

“I feel like it’s our moral duty, if we’re not going to run ourselves, to support the women who are brave enough to put their name on the ballot,” she told the Mercury News in 2018.

Warren, a staunch progressive, spent much of her campaign denouncing super PACs and eschewing a tradition big dollar donor network. However, after falling behind in the polls to candidates who had raked in millions from wealthy fundraisers, Warren declined to disavow Persist PAC’s support.

“If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in,” Warren said on the campaign trail. “It can't be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t.”