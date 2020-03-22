Biden says he will start vetting process for VP pick 'in a matter of weeks'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats grow nervous over primary delays The Memo: Democrats grapple with virus response Obama ebola czar hits Trump virus response in Biden campaign video MORE (D) said Sunday that he would begin the process of searching for a vice presidential candidate in a few weeks as he cements his lead as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary race for the White House.

In comments to reporters during a phone call with members of the media and supporters, the former vice president said that he was looking at a minimum of "six or seven" possible candidates for the position.

“I have to start that vetting process relatively soon, meaning in a matter of weeks," Biden said. "I think there will be a group that is in excess of six or seven people that I look at – because those background checks matter."

Biden in the call acknowledged he had consulted with former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaRush, Trish and left-leaning media: Is it opinion or news reporting? Who should be the Democratic vice presidential candidate? Biden's no moderate, just establishment MORE about his possible pick. During a debate earlier in the month, Biden pledged to pick a woman as his vice president.

"But I think there are plenty of women who are ready, been tested out there who are capable of answering all those questions," he told reporters. "And the most important thing, and I've actually talked to Barack about this -- the most important thing is that there has to be someone who, the day after they’re picked, is prepared to be President of the United States of America if something happened.”

Biden has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in recent weeks following sweeping victories on Super Tuesday and in later contests. He now leads his only remaining competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats grow nervous over primary delays Obama ebola czar hits Trump virus response in Biden campaign video House Democratic campaign arm outraises GOP counterpart in February MORE (I-Vt.), in most polls of remaining primary states.

Along with Sanders, Biden has been forced from the campaign trail in recent days due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, instead opting for virtual campaign events such as Sunday's phone call.