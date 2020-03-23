Biden: Coronavirus shows why conservatives should drop ObamaCare challenge

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he will broadcast regular coronavirus briefings Biden says he will start vetting process for VP pick 'in a matter of weeks' Peter King: China must face 'serious consequences' for 'indefensible' behavior at start of coronavirus crisis MORE on Monday called on the Trump administration to drop an ongoing lawsuit seeking to throw out the Affordable Care Act, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time of national emergency, which is laying bare the existing vulnerabilities in our public health infrastructure, it is unconscionable that you are continuing to pursue a lawsuit designed to strip millions of Americans of their health insurance and protections under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including the ban on insurers denying coverage or raising premiums due to pre-existing conditions,” Biden said in a letter to the president, Axios reported.

The lawsuit, Biden wrote, should not proceed while Americans are “anxious and afraid about the impact the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is already having on their lives, their families, and their ability to pay their bills.”

Biden’s letter comes on the 10th anniversary of then-President Obama signing the ACA into law, and the same month that the Supreme Court announced it will hear the challenge later this year, possibly either just before or slightly after November's presidential election.

Trump on Sunday defended the ongoing lawsuit, which seeks to undo the entire law, including its protections for people with preexisting conditions, telling reporters, “What we want to do is get rid of the bad health care and put in great health care.”