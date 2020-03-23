Sanders wins Democrats Abroad primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis sends shockwaves through Senate Biden says he will broadcast regular coronavirus briefings Biden says he will start vetting process for VP pick 'in a matter of weeks' MORE (I-Vt.) was declared the winner of the Democrats Abroad primary on Monday, nearly two weeks after American voters living outside of the U.S. cast their final ballots.

More than 58 percent of the approximately 30,000 votes cast went to Sanders. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he will broadcast regular coronavirus briefings Biden says he will start vetting process for VP pick 'in a matter of weeks' Peter King: China must face 'serious consequences' for 'indefensible' behavior at start of coronavirus crisis MORE received 23 percent.

Sanders was awarded nine of the 13 delegates at stake in the primary, and Biden received the other four.

Sanders walked away with 69 percent of the vote in the primary four years ago, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMore US diplomats need to be overseas to best serve America Why Klobuchar should be Biden's vice presidential pick Have no fear, the general election will move forward MORE won 30 percent.

Biden is widely seen as the likely 2020 Democratic nominee given his massive delegate lead over Sanders.

However, it could still take a number of contests for the former vice president to win enough delegates to officially clinch the nomination.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a number of states, including Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, Connecticut and Kentucky, to postpone their primaries.

Biden's campaign has since gone virtual and has taken to tele-town halls, online fundraising events and daily briefings on the crisis surrounding the virus.

Sanders's campaign has said he will reassess his campaign but has yet to drop out of the race.