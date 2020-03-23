Senate GOP super PAC books more than $67 million in fall ads

The top Senate Republican super PAC booked more than $67 million in fall television ads across six battleground states on Monday, an investment more than twice as large as the group's spending at the outset of the 2018 midterm elections.

The ad reservations by Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) include $21.8 million in North Carolina, $12.6 million in Iowa, $10.8 million in Kentucky, $9.2 million in Arizona, $7.2 million in Maine and $5.5 million in Colorado. Senate Republicans are fighting off well-funded Democratic challengers in all of those states.

The ads are expected to begin running the day after Labor Day.

“Protecting our Republican Senate majority has become synonymous with ensuring a firewall against the Democrats’ far-left ambitions," SLF President Steven Law said in a statement. "This initial investment won’t be our last, but it is more than double what we initially reserved in 2018, and it demonstrates we intend to hold the line.”

The ad reservations were first reported by Politico.

The Senate races in North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado and Maine are expected to be particularly competitive.

SLF’s nearly $22 million investment in North Carolina — the largest in any state — is intended to protect Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisPolitics and the pandemic — Republicans are rightly worried Brady PAC endorses Biden, plans to spend million in 2020 McConnell cancels Senate break over coronavirus MORE (R-N.C.), who will face off against former state Sen. Cal Cunningham (D) in November.

In Arizona, Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyPolitics and the pandemic — Republicans are rightly worried NRSC outraises DSCC in February Florida Republican becomes first lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus MORE (R) is expected to face retired astronaut Mark Kelly in the November general election. In Colorado, Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerCoronavirus stimulus talks hit setback as crisis deepens Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis sends shockwaves through Senate Trump after hearing Romney is in self-quarantine: 'Gee, that's too bad' MORE (R-Colo.) is likely to face the state’s former governor, John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperPoll shows Daines, Bullock neck and neck in Montana Senate race Progressive challenger: How we overcame Chuck Schumer meddling Bullock announces run for Montana Senate seat MORE (D). And in Maine, Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsRand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis sends shockwaves through Senate Small-business rescue package expected to swell to 0 billion or more NRSC outraises DSCC in February MORE (R) is fighting off a challenge from state House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) and a handful of other Democrats.

Democrats are hoping to capture control of the Senate in November after winning back a majority in the House in 2018. The party needs to win three or four Senate seats this year to gain a majority, depending on whether a Democrat wins the White House.