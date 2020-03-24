Biden says he has 'short list' of potential women for VP pick

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump signals easing coronavirus restrictions | Tensions boil over as Senate fails to advance stimulus bill | Pelosi previews .5T House stimulus package The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE suggested Tuesday that he is keeping a running list of potential vice presidential picks that includes more than a dozen women.

“There is a short list meaning somewhere between – there’s about 12 and 15 women who I think would be qualified to be president tomorrow,” Biden said during an appearance on ABC’s "The View."

"I think we’re going to narrow to 11,” he added. “We’re going to start vetting soon.”

Biden’s remarks came more than a week after he vowed to choose a woman as his running mate should he clinch the Democratic presidential nomination.

He’s made clear in the past that he has his own criteria for choosing a running mate, insisting it’s important to choose someone with whom he is “simpatico” — a point he reiterated Tuesday.

“I just need to make sure that whomever I pick — assuming I’m the nominee, which is not the case yet — that that person is simpatico with where I want to take the nation in terms of domestic and foreign policy,” he said. “And I think there are a number of women who are in that category.”

Biden also said that he has at least four black women in mind as potential Supreme Court justice nominees, though he did name any of them.

Exactly whom Biden is eyeing as a potential running mate is still unclear, though there are a handful of names that have drawn speculation, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharDemocrats press for more stimulus funding to boost mail-in voting Preparing for November's election must be a national priority The Hill's 12:30 Report: Tensions flare with senators deadlocked over stimulus MORE (D-Minn.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisProgressive advocates propose T 'green stimulus' plan Juan Williams: Biden's promises on women are a big deal Why Klobuchar should be Biden's vice presidential pick MORE (D-Calif.), as well as Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsJuan Williams: Biden's promises on women are a big deal Who should be the Democratic vice presidential candidate? Biden allies see Warren as potential running mate MORE (D-Fla.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Biden hasn’t won the 1,991 delegates he needs to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, though he has built a nearly insurmountable delegate lead over his only remaining rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAgainst the coronavirus corporate bailout The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE (I-Vt.).

The pace of the nominating contest has slowed in recent weeks as the coronavirus outbreak has prompted candidates to cancel in-person campaign events and state officials to postpone scheduled primary elections.

But there are signs that Biden is beginning to act like the presumptive Democratic nominee. In addition to beginning his search for a running mate, he is planning to deliver briefings on the coronavirus to act as countermessaging to President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin, Schumer brief Trump, expect coronavirus stimulus deal Tuesday US airlines drafting plans for potential shutdown: report White House hits CNN, MSNBC for cutting away from coronavirus briefing MORE’s daily briefings on the crisis.