Biden says he has not been tested for coronavirus: I've had 'no symptoms'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump signals easing coronavirus restrictions | Tensions boil over as Senate fails to advance stimulus bill | Pelosi previews .5T House stimulus package The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE, the leading Democratic presidential candidate, said Tuesday he has not been tested for COVID-19 or experienced any symptoms.

CNN host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperIllinois governor fires back at Trump over coronavirus: 'Get off Twitter & do your job' Trump knocks Illinois governor, media outlets for coronavirus response criticism CNN's Tapper to people defying social distancing: 'Who the hell are you?' MORE asked the former vice president during an interview if he had been tested for the coronavirus.

“Have you been tested for the coronavirus?” Tapper asked Biden.

“I have not been tested for the coronavirus. I have had, thank God, no symptoms that I'm aware of,” Biden told Tapper.

Federal government officials have recommended that those who do not have symptoms of the virus not ask for a test because of a shortage of testing kits. However, several lawmakers who may have been exposed to the virus have been tested.

At 77, Biden is in a high-risk group that is more vulnerable to the virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“The good news is that, thank God, at least what I've been told by the doctor, I have no underlying conditions that would complicate my circumstance,” Biden said.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden shares how he's following the coronavirus protocol with his grandchildren.



"They sit out in the backyard and we sit on the porch and I bribe them with ice cream... but I'm not able to go down and hug them and kiss them which I usually do." pic.twitter.com/LhIUMFUZH3 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 24, 2020

Biden, at home in Delaware, said he is following the governor’s recommendations by “staying in place” and not gathering at large events.

As a precaution, anyone who comes in and out of the house, including Secret Service, must wear a mask, he said.

Biden also said he’s keeping his distance from his younger grandchildren, per recommendations.

“Every day, they walk over through the woods and through a neighborhood, and they sit out in the backyard, and we sit on the porch, and I bribe them with ice cream,” Biden said regarding his grandchildren. “We talk about the day and we hang out, but I'm not able to go down and hug them and kiss them. I'm just following the instructions.”

Biden has halted his campaign events amid the pandemic.

He addressed voters from his home in an address Monday, and his campaign said Biden will begin broadcasting regular briefings about the coronavirus outbreak.