Sanders plans to participate in April DNC debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAgainst the coronavirus corporate bailout The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE (I-Vt.) plans to participate in a Democratic National Committee (DNC) debate in April should one be scheduled, his campaign said Tuesday.

Plans to attend the debate would come even as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump signals easing coronavirus restrictions | Tensions boil over as Senate fails to advance stimulus bill | Pelosi previews .5T House stimulus package The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE has built a nearly insurmountable lead in the race for the Democratic nomination, leading to some calls for Sanders to drop out.

The DNC has yet to provide details about when its next debate will be held amid a coronavirus pandemic that has thrown the Democratic race off schedule, with several states postponing their primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there," said Mike Casca, a Sanders campaign official, in an email.

The New York Times first reported the news Tuesday.

The DNC said it has not details about whether a debate would take place in April.

"We have no updates at this time. We’re are taking things day by day, as is the rest of the country," said Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokeswoman for the DNC.

Sanders and Biden participated in their first one-on-one debate earlier this month, which was relocated to D.C. from Phoenix and was held without an audience amid worries about the coronavirus.

Biden currently has retained 1,214 delegates, while Sanders follows with 910. A few of the delegates from the last few elections have not yet been distributed. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to capture the nomination.