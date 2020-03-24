The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks greater visibility during coronavirus crisis

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley.

LEADING THE DAY:

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump signals easing coronavirus restrictions | Tensions boil over as Senate fails to advance stimulus bill | Pelosi previews .5T House stimulus package The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE appeared on ABC's "The View" on Tuesday, fielding questions on the coronavirus crisis and the presidential campaign.

Biden said the "number one thing" he was most concerned about amid the crisis is the dissemination of misinformation about the virus.

"Listen to the scientists. Listen to the doctors. Listen to what they have to say," he continued. "I would respectfully suggest that you should have Dr. [Anthony] Fauci on a lot more than the president or anyone who's not an expert like Fauci, laying out exactly what's going on."

The vice president said that he did not want to get into a political fight with Trump over the crisis, but added he would correct him if he said anything untrue,

"The American people don't want us in a political fight, and I want no part of a political fight either, but when the president says things that turn out not to be accurate, we should not say 'you're lying,' we should say 'Mr. President that's not the facts, here's the deal.'"

Biden, who has started giving daily briefings on the response to the virus, told "The View" that he starts each day with an hour-and-a-half briefing about the coronavirus from his team of medical experts, then an additional hour-and-a-half briefing with his economic team.

The former vice president also gave us a window into the selection process surrounding his vice presidential pick, saying he had a shortlist of potential female contenders.

"There is a short list meaning somewhere between – there's about 12 and 15 women who I think would be qualified to be president tomorrow," Biden said. "I think we're going to narrow to 11," he added. "We're going to start vetting soon."

Biden revealed that he hasn't spoken directly with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAgainst the coronavirus corporate bailout The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE (I-Vt.), his rival for the Democratic primary, but said staffers from both campaigns had been in touch. He said that it was up to Sanders to decide when he wanted to drop out.

--Julia Manchester

FROM THE TRAIL:

President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin, Schumer brief Trump, expect coronavirus stimulus deal Tuesday US airlines drafting plans for potential shutdown: report White House hits CNN, MSNBC for cutting away from coronavirus briefing MORE's job approval rating has jumped by 5 points in the latest Gallup survey, matching the high point of his presidency, as a majority of voters say they have a positive view of how the president has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears that Trump's handling of the coronavirus response is behind the approval rating bump. Sixty percent of voters overall said they approve of the job Trump is doing to address the epidemic, including 94 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and 27 percent of Democrats. Jonathan Easley reports.

President Trump's campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) are enacting a fully virtual outreach plan to speak with voters who are homebound due to the virus, NBC News reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger announced Tuesday that the state will mail absentee ballot request forms to all of Georgia's nearly 7 million voters in an effort to encourage people to cast their ballots remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jonathan Easley reports.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus's (CHC) campaign arm, Bold PAC, announced a slate of non-Hispanic House endorsements on Tuesday, including six Democratic challengers and six incumbents. The Hill's Rafael Bernal reports.

POLL WATCH:

MONMOUTH – GENERAL ELECTION

Biden: 48 percent

Trump: 45 percent

MORNING CONSULT – NATIONAL

Biden: 60 percent (+2)

Sanders: 36 percent (-1)

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

April 4:

Alaska Democratic primary (vote-by-mail)

Hawaii Democratic primary (vote-by-mail)

Wyoming Democratic caucuses (vote-by-mail)

April 7:

Wisconsin Democratic primary

April 26:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

April 28:

New York primaries

