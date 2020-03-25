Biden: Florida governor has not taken 'strong, urgent, and sweeping action to stop' coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIs coronavirus the final Trump crisis? The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Airbnb - Senators clinch deal on T stimulus package Biden hits Trump's remarks about reopening economy within weeks: 'He should stop talking' MORE is calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida governor wants federal disaster area declaration Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump hopes to reopen economy by Easter | GOP senators expect stimulus vote Wednesday | House Dems eye two more stimulus bills | Trump says he gets along 'very well' with Fauci 15 things to know for today about coronavirus MORE (R) to take more action to combat the coronavirus spread in the state amid scrutiny over the governor's response to the crisis.

"This deadly pandemic does not discriminate along party lines, zip codes, gender, race and certainly not state, county or city lines," the Democratic presidential primary front-runner said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While other large states continue to take strong, urgent, and sweeping action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Florida has not," he continued. "I urge Governor DeSantis to let the experts speak to the public and explain why this is the case."

DeSantis is under pressure to impose a stay-at-home order as governors across the country take strict measures in their states to stop the spread of the virus.

The governor instead on Tuesday ordered anyone in the state who has traveled from the greater New York City area to Florida over the past three weeks to self-isolate as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

DeSantis also announced that Florida's surgeon general would issue a health advisory warning people 65 years and older to stay inside over the next two weeks.

He has faced backlash for what critics say was a slow response to the crisis, including his lack of action to close crowded Florida beaches amid the pandemic.

DeSantis did close beaches in Broward and Palm Beach counties late last week and directed all of Florida's state parks shut down on Monday.