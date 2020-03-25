Biden: 'I think we've had enough debates'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIs coronavirus the final Trump crisis? The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Airbnb - Senators clinch deal on T stimulus package Biden hits Trump's remarks about reopening economy within weeks: 'He should stop talking' MORE on Wednesday said it’s time for the Democratic primary to draw to a close and signaled a disinterest in participating in a final debate against Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Airbnb - Senators clinch deal on T stimulus package Lobbying frenzy connected to stimulus sparks backlash Sanders plans to participate in April DNC debate MORE (I-Vt.).

“My focus is just dealing with this crisis right now,” Biden said at a virtual press conference. “I haven’t thought about any more debates. I think we’ve had enough debates. I think we should get on with this."

The remarks come a day after the Sanders campaign reiterated its intention to participate in the 12th debate of the primary cycle. Biden and Sanders are the only remaining candidates in the race.

“If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there,” Sanders spokesman Mike Casca said.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) originally scheduled 12 debates and 11 have taken place so far. The DNC has not responded to a request for comment about the whether the final debate is still in the works.

The coronavirus has taken Biden and Sanders off the campaign trail and several states have postponed their primary elections.

Biden has opened up what many view as an insurmountable lead in delegates and some of Biden’s allies are eager for Sanders to concede defeat and drop out of the race.

Sanders has said he’s “assessing” his way forward. The Vermont senator has drawn back his attacks against Biden and has effectively stopped fundraising.

Instead, Sanders has been holding roundtable events to focus on the government response to the coronavirus while using his fundraising email list to raise money for charities that help those impacted by the disease.