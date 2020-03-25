Biden campaign rolls out newsletter and announces podcast

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIs coronavirus the final Trump crisis? The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Airbnb - Senators clinch deal on T stimulus package Biden hits Trump's remarks about reopening economy within weeks: 'He should stop talking' MORE rolled out a new newsletter on Wednesday and used it to announce that he is also launching a podcast.

The newsletter includes a number of features, including a list of links to what Biden says he is reading this week, a question and answer section, and a schedule of upcoming debates.

"I wanted to use this time to send you some of my thoughts, things I'm reading, and to answer some of your questions, so I'm starting this newsletter to stay in touch," Biden wrote.

The former vice president also used the newsletter to announce the launch of his new podcast, which is set to premiere later this week. Biden said the podcast will delve into his ideas and plans, and feature experts and people he has worked with in the past.

The newsletter and podcast come as Biden has used digital media to campaign from his Delaware home amid the coronavirus pandemic, which the former vice president also addressed in the newsletter, featuring a note from his Dr. Rebecca Katz, who sits on his public health advisory panel.

Biden has what many say is an insurmountable lead over progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Airbnb - Senators clinch deal on T stimulus package Lobbying frenzy connected to stimulus sparks backlash Sanders plans to participate in April DNC debate MORE (I-Vt.).

Biden said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday that it is time for the Democratic primary to draw to a close and signaled a disinterest in participating in a final debate against Sanders.

“My focus is just dealing with this crisis right now,” Biden said. “I haven’t thought about any more debates. I think we’ve had enough debates. I think we should get on with this."