Poll: Biden has small lead over Trump in Michigan

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a small lead over President Trump in a head-to-heard matchup in Michigan, according to a new poll released Thursday by the Market Research Group.

The poll showed that 44 percent of respondents surveyed favored Biden, compared to Trump, who garnered 41 percent support from participants.

The poll also showed incumbent Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersSome Democrats growing antsy as Senate talks drag on Hillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Senators urge FCC to ensure all students have access to internet during school closures MORE (D-Mich.) ahead of his Republican opponent, John James, by seven points, 3 percentage points over the margin of error.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenate unanimously passes T coronavirus stimulus package Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Last-minute complaints threaten T coronavirus aid deal | What's in the package | Pelosi scrambles to secure quick passage | Expanded testing shows signs of strain On The Money: Last-minute complaints threaten T stimulus | What to know about business loans, relief checks in deal | Economists fear downturn will be worse than Great Recession MORE (I-Vt.) in Michigan’s primary this month, leading by double digits and bagging 125 pledged delegates in what was seen as a must-win state for the Sanders camp.

NBC News exit polls showed 66 percent of the state's black voters voted for Biden, along with 66 percent voters over the age of 45.

Sixty-three percent of Biden supporters in Michigan said they identified as "moderate" or "conservative," and 63 percent of Biden voters said they made their decision in March, less than two weeks before several moderate candidates dropped from the race.

The survey collected 600 responses from likely voters in Michigan and reported a ±4 percent margin of error.