Trump gets first positive approval rating in Post-ABC poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpDefense industrial base workers belong at home during this public health crisis Maduro pushes back on DOJ charges, calls Trump 'racist cowboy' House leaders hope to vote Friday on coronavirus stimulus MORE’s job approval rating has swung into positive territory for the first time ever in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Friday.

The survey finds that 48 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing, against 46 percent who disapprove. Eighty-six percent of Republicans approve, compared to 49 percent of independents and 17 percent of Democrats.

It’s the highest mark Trump has ever received in the poll, a 5 point jump from the same survey in February and beating his previous best of 44 percent approval in January.

Trump responded to a tweet discussing the results, saying the numbers should actually be 10 points higher.

Thank you Byron. Many polls are much better than this. If it is the Fake News @washingtonpost, add 10 points! https://t.co/H5kBKNukT5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

The president is getting a boost from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifty-one percent of voters say they approve of Trump’s management of the coronavirus, compared to 45 percent who disapprove.

Sixty-six percent of voters say they’re confident that the government will handle the crisis, although 58 percent said the Trump administration was too slow in reacting to the outbreak.

The survey of 1,003 U.S. adults was conducted between March 22 and March 25 and has a 3.5 percentage point margin of error.