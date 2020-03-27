The Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders pushes on in 2020 race

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY:

Despite former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Airbnb - House to pass relief bill; Trump moves to get US back to work Democratic fears rise again as coronavirus pushes Biden to sidelines Sanders charges forward with 2020 bid despite long odds MORE's nearly insurmountable delegate lead, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Airbnb - House to pass relief bill; Trump moves to get US back to work Oil price drop threatens US fracking boom Democratic fears rise again as coronavirus pushes Biden to sidelines MORE (I-Vt.) signaled on Friday that he is not getting out of the race anytime soon.

"Where do we go from here with the elections that are being delayed, where we can't go out and hold rallies or knock on doors? That's what we're looking at right now," Sanders said in an interview on NPR's "Morning Edition."

Sanders did acknowledge that beating Biden would be a "very steep road," but added that Americans deserved hear a variety of ideas.

"I think the American people, especially in this unprecedented moment in American history, want to hear the ideas that will lead us away from where we are right now," Sanders said. "These are enormously important issues and we need serious debates over them."

While Biden has taken part in a media blitz from his makeshift television studio in Delaware, Sanders has been in Washington recently as the Senate worked on the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Sanders's campaign has also taken part in digital roundtables and events, and the senator pointed out on Friday that his policy stances are still relatively well represented in the rescue package.

"People might not have thought that the United States Congress, the Republican president, the Republican Senate would do what they did," Sanders said. "There's a reason for that. And that is that millions of people are now demanding that we have a government that works for all. What role should the campaign play in continuing that fight to make sure that health care becomes a human right, not a privilege, that we raise the minimum wage to a living wage, et cetera, et cetera."

FROM THE TRAIL:

CNN announced on Thursday Biden will take part in a town hall focusing on the coronavirus on the network on Friday night. The 60-minute town hall will "feature questions submitted by individuals living in some of the communities hit hardest by the coronavirus," per CNN. Biden will join the event from his home studio in Delaware. It will be moderated by "AC 360" anchor Anderson Cooper. More from The Hill's Joe Concha.

Campaigns are shifting to virtual efforts to engage with voters after suspending events amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tal Axelrod and Rebecca Klar report.

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is asking a federal judge to put on hold Wisconsin's absentee voting requirements to make it easier for people to cast their votes by mail amid the coronavirus outbreak. They argue that the current registration requirements would force voters to leave their homes to obtain photocopied documents for proof of ID and witness signatures for their ballots. Harper Neidig reports.

The Texas Democratic Party is scrapping plans for an in-person state convention and will instead move the event online amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Max reports.

POLL WATCH:

MICHIGAN -- MARKET RESEARCH GROUP

BIDEN: 44 percent

TRUMP: 41 percent

TRUMP APPROVAL RATING -- ABC NEWS/WASHINGTON POST

APPROVE: 48 percent

DISAPPROVE: 46 percent

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

April 4:

Alaska Democratic primary (vote-by-mail)

Hawaii Democratic primary (vote-by-mail)

April 7:

Wisconsin Democratic primary

April 17:

Wyoming Democratic caucuses (vote-by-mail)

April 26:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

April 28:

New York primaries

ONE HOPEFUL THING

CLAPPING BACK: People around the world have shown their gratitude and support for health care workers and first responders around the world working to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the United Kingdom did something unique on Thursday.

At approximately 8 p.m. in the evening, Britons across the U.K. took to their backyards, front porches, balconies and rooftops to show their support for the country's National Health Service by clapping and cheering.

Here's a view from the BBC:

People across the UK show their appreciation for NHS and care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in a "Clap for Carers" tribute https://t.co/o3bDoqae4E pic.twitter.com/dIpfNr80N4 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 27, 2020

For more good news be sure to check out The Hill's Selfless Acts page, where our reporters are detailing how Americans are helping each other through the coronavirus pandemic.

