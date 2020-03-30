Biden: Fauci is a 'truth-teller'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCoronavirus makes the campaign season treacherous for Joe Biden Biden tops Trump by 9 points in Fox News poll Unions urge Chamber of Commerce to stop lobbying against Defense Production Act MORE said Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpHealth insurers Cigna, Humana waive out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus treatment Puerto Rico needs more federal help to combat COVID-19 Fauci says April 30 extension is 'a wise and prudent decision' MORE is right to include Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci says task force 'argued strongly' with Trump to extend coronavirus guidelines Fauci says April 30 extension is 'a wise and prudent decision' Governors, health experts warn coronavirus restrictions must stay in place MORE in the White House's coronavirus task force briefings, calling the country's top infectious disease doctor a "truth-teller."

"What they're doing right is letting Dr. Fauci speak more often. He's a truth-teller," Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said in an interview with MSNBC.

"We don't need the kind of talk the president is using," he continued. "In fact, the president has to stop the belittling of the governors with whom he disagrees."

Biden went on to criticize Trump for publicly questioning during a White House briefing on Sunday why hospitals are so quickly going through medical supplies, such as masks and ventilators.

"Stop making accusations that somehow, some New York hospitals all of the sudden need more masks, and we ought to investigate them. Maybe they're going out the back door?" Biden said. "I mean, what is that all about? That is bizarre. Absolutely bizarre. Get the help to where it's needed now."

"They should let Dr. Fauci and the experts run the show, speak more. Let them lay out exactly what's happening," he said. "Just tell the truth to the American people. They're tough. They can take it, but don't mislead them."

Fauci said Monday that the White House coronavirus task force lobbied Trump to extend social distancing guidelines for another month as the number of cases in the country continues to climb. Trump announced the extension Sunday.

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December, has infected more than 766,000 people worldwide, including more than 153,000 people in the U.S., according to a Johns Hopkins University database. The disease has caused more than 2,800 deaths in the U.S.