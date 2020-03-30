Maloney primary challenger tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyHouse Democrats plead with key committee chairman to allow remote voting amid coronavirus pandemic Brady PAC endorses Biden, plans to spend million in 2020 Hillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter dismantle Russian interference campaign targeting African Americans | YouTube to allow ads on coronavirus videos | Trump signs law banning federal funds for Huawei equipment MORE’s (D-N.Y.) primary challenger Suraj Patel revealed on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing symptoms roughly 10 days ago.

Patel said in a Medium post that he and his two roommates, who are both doctors, were all required to test for the virus in order for the roommates to receive clearance to work.

All three tested positive for coronavirus and self-isolated for a period of time.

"We experienced the symptoms of a COVID infection including 101–102-degree fevers, shortness of breath, and body aches for several days," Patel wrote on Medium. "I personally, am happy to say that I am now fully recovered and have been asymptomatic for more days than hospital guidelines require to go back to work."

Patel is using the experience to call for universal testing, arguing that he was "fortunate" to have received a nasopharyngeal swab test from his brother, who works as an ER doctor.

"If we fail to universally test, we face an indefinite amount of time in social distancing, only to see new cases of the virus arise when we ultimately return to normal life," Patel said. "We must mobilize the full strength of the public, private, and academic sectors to universally test every single person in this country, and we must do so in a way that preserves our vital supplies of PPE equipment."

States across the country have ramped up their testing in recent weeks, resulting in more positive cases of the virus. However, shortages of tests have also been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to private companies trying to get tests into the hands of consumers, saying the tests could be "fraudulent" because they are unauthorized.