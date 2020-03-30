Cuomo grilled by brother about running for president: 'No. no'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo popularity highest in 7 years: poll Watch live: Andrew Cuomo provides New York state coronavirus response update CDC issues travel advisory for NY tri-state area after Trump says quarantine not necessary MORE (D) on Monday was repeatedly questioned by his brother, CNN's Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoCuomo grilled by brother about running for president: 'No. no' Cuomo, Fauci get Peeps tribute Obama thanks Fauci, Stephen Curry during Instagram Live session MORE, about whether the governor was thinking about, had ever thought about or might ever think about running for president.

Each time the governor had the same answer: "No."

During an interview on "Cuomo Prime Time," the two brothers spoke about the governor's political ambitions, as well as New York's efforts to battle the spread of coronavirus, on which Andrew Cuomo has taken to giving daily news briefings.

"With all of this adulation you're getting for doing job, are you thinking about running for president?" Cuomo asked his brother.

"No, no," the governor responded curtly.

"No, you won't answer?" the CNN host shot back.

Chris Cuomo then launched a barrage of questions at his the governor, including whether he Cuomo might consider a run in the future, or whether he was even open to discussions, to all of which the elder Cuomo responded, "no."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has no plans to ever run for President, has not considered it, and will never consider it. https://t.co/igWoHEPPNm pic.twitter.com/fv1bVgfSNm — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 31, 2020

The back-and-forth comes as some on social media have pushed the prospect of the governor running for president. Trump earlier in the day said during interview on “Fox & Friends” that he “wouldn’t mind running against Andrew,” as the incumbent Republican president criticized Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCuomo grilled by brother about running for president: 'No. no' Top Democratic super PACs team up to boost Biden The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump, Biden spar over coronavirus response MORE.

Cuomo has frequently denied future presidential aspirations in recent days, telling MSNBC earlier Monday that he did not want to engage President Trump Donald John TrumpCuomo grilled by brother about running for president: 'No. no' Maxine Waters unleashes over Trump COVID-19 response: 'Stop congratulating yourself! You're a failure' Meadows resigns from Congress, heads to White House MORE in political games.

"I am not engaging the president in politics," said Cuomo. "My only goal is to engage the president in partnership. This is no time for politics. I am not going to get into a political dispute with the president."

"I'm not running for president," he added.