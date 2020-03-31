All Iowa voters to get absentee ballot request form

Every registered voter in Iowa will be sent an absentee ballot request form ahead of the state’s June 2 primary, the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday.

"My office will be mailing an absentee ballot request form to every registered voter in Iowa for the June 2 primary. Includes postage paid for returning request to county auditor. We're encouraging Iowans to vote by mail starting 4/23 to help reduce spread of #COVID19," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a tweet.

My office will be mailing an absentee ballot request form to every registered voter in Iowa for the June 2 primary. Includes postage paid for returning request to county auditor. We're encouraging Iowans to vote by mail starting 4/23 to help reduce spread of #COVID19. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/yDrdZbKtRd — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) March 31, 2020

The ballot request forms will be sent in mid- to late April, according to the Des Moines Register.

The primary for state and federal elections is scheduled to take place as planned, but Pate is reportedly encouraging voters to vote by the mail-in absentee ballots out of safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The safety of voters while casting their ballots is our top priority," Pate said in a news release Tuesday, according to the Register. "The June 2 primary election will go on as scheduled because it’s important for Iowans to make their voices heard by voting. The safest way to vote will be by mail."