McConnell launches ad touting role in passing coronavirus relief

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Campaign Report: Trump, Biden spar over coronavirus response Senator Tom Coburn's government oversight legacy Schumer praises choice of Defense inspector general to oversee corporate lending fund MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday launched a new ad for his reelection campaign touting his role in passing a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that was signed into law last week.

The ad praises the stimulus, which a narrator says provides boosts for “American families [and] small business jobs.”

“America is in crisis like never before. And in times of crisis, we look to leaders. Mitch McConnell led the passage of the biggest economic rescue package in history,” the narrator reads. “One leader brought our divided country together in a unanimous, bipartisan vote: Mitch McConnell.”

The legislative package, which garnered bipartisan support and passed the Senate in a 96-0 vote, beefs up unemployment insurance for four months, provides checks directly to Americans making under $99,000 and provides billions of dollars to hospitals and industries impacted by the outbreak, among other things.

McConnell took the lead in negotiating the most recent round of coronavirus legislation, largely sidelining the House and negotiating with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerJoe Biden can't lead the charge from his home in Delaware Texas man arrested for allegedly threatening Democrats over coronavirus bill Pelosi not invited by Trump to White House coronavirus relief bill's signing MORE (D-N.Y.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinUS extends waivers on Iran sanctions amid coronavirus pandemic On The Money: Democrats eye infrastructure in next coronavirus package | Mnuchin touts online system to speed up relief checks | Stocks jump despite more stay-at-home orders Schumer praises choice of Defense inspector general to oversee corporate lending fund MORE.

However, some Democrats said the stimulus provided too many benefits to corporates and not workers, a complaint they are seeking to remedy in an additional package.

The Kentucky Senate race between McConnell and Democrat Amy McGrath has not seen a respite in advertising despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and McConnell’s efforts to pass related legislation in the Senate.

McConnell’s campaign urged McGrath to take down an ad criticizing the Senate leader’s early response to the COVID-19 outbreak and later released a video of its own titled “Amy McGrath Lies.”

“Amy McGrath uses this crisis, spending millions on false, partisan attacks,” a female narrator says. “But while Amy McGrath lies, Mitch McConnell leads.”

The race between McConnell and McGrath is expected to be an expensive battle for the Kentucky Senate seat as each candidate raises massive sums of money that could fuel further ads. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “Likely” Republican.