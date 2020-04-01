Biden: Hard to envision Democrats holding convention in 104 days

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll The Memo: Political world grapples with long coronavirus shutdown The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina emerges as key battleground for Senate control MORE said late Tuesday that it is "hard to envision” members of the Democratic party gathering in 104 days for the Democratic National Convention.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams asked the former vice president whether it was feasible for the country's most prominent Democrats to rally together in a "hot arena" in July.

"It's hard to envision that," Biden responded. "We ought to be able — we were able to do it in the middle of the Civil War all the way through to World War II — have Democratic and Republican conventions and primaries and elections and still have public safety. And we're able to do both. But the fact is it may have to be different."

The Hill has reached out to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) convention for comment.

However, Biden was confident that the general election in November could be held with a greater use of absentee ballots.

"There's no rationale for eliminating or delaying the election," Biden told Williams.

Biden previously shot down the prospect of canceling the convention, saying last month that it is possible to fight the pandemic while moving forward with normal “democratic processes.”

The Democratic convention is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee in July, but organizers say they are considering “contingency options” should the coronavirus outbreak continue to pose a threat to public health over the summer.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in early March that he was “not contemplating” moving the party’s convention online due to growing coronavirus concerns.

"We'd have to change the rules," Perez said. "We're not contemplating rule changes.”

The current rules in the DNC’s charter and bylaws say “voting by proxy shall not be permitted at the National Convention.”

“I'm very confident that we’re going to be able to carry it off, and I’m equally confident in the competence of our team,” Perez added in an interview with Axios released March 12.

Just three days after Perez’s recorded interview was released, the Wisconsin Department of Health reported 32 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, the number has spiked to 1,351.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) banned mass gatherings and gathering of more than 10 people to stem the spread of the disease. A “stay at home” order is in effect until at least Friday, April 24 or until a superseding order is issued.

President Trump Donald John TrumpIllinois governor says state has gotten 10 percent of medical equipments it's requested Biden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll Tesla offers ventilators free of cost to hospitals, Musk says MORE, meanwhile, said there is “no way” he’ll cancel the GOP convention scheduled to take place in Charlotte, N.C.

The GOP convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27, about two months before the general election in November.

“We are definitely planning — it’s toward the end of August. Somebody was asking today, ‘Will you cancel your convention?’ I said no way I’m going to cancel the convention. We’re going to have the convention, it's going to be incredible,” Trump said late last month.