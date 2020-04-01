Biden confirms he's considering Whitmer for VP

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll The Memo: Political world grapples with long coronavirus shutdown The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina emerges as key battleground for Senate control MORE confirmed this week that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is one of the women he's considering as a potential running mate in his White House bid.

Biden, who has already vowed to tap a woman as his vice presidential pick, said Tuesday night he’s been considering Whitmer for the role for months, but that he is eyeing as many as 10 potential candidates.

“She made the list in my mind two months ago. There’s probably going to be a list, I’m in the process of — Brian, we’ll have it by mid-April, putting together an organization that will run the background checks … by the second or third week in April,” Biden told MSNBC host Brian Williams.

“I’ve thought about some of the women who I believe are ready to be president and I think I can work with and would be willing to work with me. It’s going to be somewhere between six and 10 of them," Biden continued.

Whitmer, a rising Democratic star who flipped Michigan’s governorship in 2018, has long been seen as a possible running mate for Biden. Whitmer runs a crucial swing state that Democrats will almost certainly have to win back in November to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpIllinois governor says state has gotten 10 percent of medical equipments it's requested Biden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll Tesla offers ventilators free of cost to hospitals, Musk says MORE, and she handed Biden a high-profile endorsement before the Wolverine State’s primary last month, which the former vice president ultimately won by double digits.

Whitmer has also garnered national headlines and Democratic plaudits for her criticism of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, comments that drew swift rebukes from the White House.

“Facing a dangerous abdication of leadership from Donald Trump during this pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been a tenacious fighter for Michigan families,” Biden said in a statement in Whitmer’s defense that fueled further speculation over her prospects for a spot on a national ticket. “Donald Trump could learn a thing or two from Governor Whitmer — speed matters, details matter, and people matter.”

Besides Whitmer, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenDemocratic senators call on domestic airlines to issue cash refunds for travelers Biden's pick for vice president doesn't matter much Biden faces pesky enthusiasm challenge despite big primary numbers MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic senators call on domestic airlines to issue cash refunds for travelers Biden's pick for vice president doesn't matter much Biden tops Trump by 9 points in Fox News poll MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharDemocratic senators call on domestic airlines to issue cash refunds for travelers Biden's pick for vice president doesn't matter much Hillicon Valley: FCC chief proposes 0M telehealth program | Twitter takes down posts promoting anti-malaria drugs for coronavirus| Whole Foods workers plan Tuesday strike MORE (D-Minn.), Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsBiden's pick for vice president doesn't matter much Critics hit Florida governor over lack of 'sweeping' coronavirus response Biden says he has 'short list' of potential women for VP pick MORE (D-Fla.) and former minority leader of the Georgia state House Stacey Abrams, among others, have been floated as possible running mates for Biden.