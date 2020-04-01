Majority of Wisconsin voters don't think Democratic convention should go on as planned: poll

A majority of Wisconsin voter do not think the Democratic National Convention set to take place in Milwaukee in July should be held as an in-person event, according to a new Marquette University poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-two percent of the state’s voters think the convention, scheduled for July 13-16, should not be held as currently planned, while 22 percent believe it should go on with people in attendance.

Democratic Party officials are currently reviewing contingency plans to move the convention, which has been thrown into jeopardy over the coronavirus.

Milwaukee has had 776 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 12 people in the city have died.

Meanwhile, 51 percent of voters believe Wisconsin should postpone its primary scheduled for Tuesday, while 44 percent believe it should be held that day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic senators call on domestic airlines to issue cash refunds for travelers Sanders still sees 'narrow path' to Democratic presidential nomination Tenants call on lawmakers to pass rent freezes MORE (I-Vt.), who has fallen well behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll The Memo: Political world grapples with long coronavirus shutdown The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina emerges as key battleground for Senate control MORE in the race for delegates, called on Wisconsin to delay its primary.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) has banned mass gatherings, saying that meetings of more than 10 people could help spread of the disease. A stay-at-home order is in effect until at least Friday, April 24, or until a superseding order is issued.

Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, said it is “hard to envision” the convention being held as planned.

"It's hard to envision that," Biden said Tuesday. "Again, we should listen to the scientists ... We ought to be able to do what we were able to do it in the middle of the Civil War all the way through to World War II — have Democratic and Republican conventions and primaries and elections and still have public safety. And we're able to do both. But the fact is it may have to be different."

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) told The Hill Wednesday it is “deeply thoughtful about the important and unprecedented moment in which we’re living.”

“As we continue to put plans in place for a successful Democratic National Convention this summer, we will balance protecting the health and well-being of convention attendees and our host city with our responsibility to deliver this historic and critical occasion,” said DNC CEO Joe Solmonese.

The Marquette University poll surveyed 813 registered Wisconsin voters from March 24-29 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percent.