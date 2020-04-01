Biden offers to call Trump to discuss national coronavirus response

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll The Memo: Political world grapples with long coronavirus shutdown The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina emerges as key battleground for Senate control MORE is offering to call President Trump Donald John TrumpIllinois governor says state has gotten 10 percent of medical equipments it's requested Biden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll Tesla offers ventilators free of cost to hospitals, Musk says MORE and talk about how to best deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic presidential front-runner has been critical of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic through statements and virtual press conferences.

The potential correspondence was first reported by Fox News; a Biden campaign aide later confirmed the former vice president's willingness to talk with Trump to The Hill.

"Vice President Biden has been extending his advice for months, and he did so again on the air last night. As he has said repeatedly, Donald Trump is not accountable for coronavirus itself -- but he is accountable for the federal government's slow and chaotic response to this outbreak," Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, Trump spent months after the virus was discovered disregarding repeated warnings from his scientific and intelligence experts, and downplaying the threat of this outbreak to the American people. He could have heeded Vice President Biden's public advice not to take China's word as they misled the world about their efforts to stop the spread," she continued.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Memo: Economic disaster poses danger for Trump Juan Williams: Biden's promises on women are a big deal Overnight Health Care: Senate passes coronavirus aid bill, sending it to Trump | First lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus | Trump invokes defense law to boost response | Lawmakers push for surprise medical bill fix in package MORE criticized Biden earlier Wednesday for not calling Trump to offer assistance or support amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it’s really disappointing to have President Obama’s number two, who apparently doesn’t talk much to him, out there criticizing instead of saying, hey, here’s what we did that we thought was effective,” Conway said on "Fox & Friends."

“Why doesn’t Vice President Biden call the White House today and offer some support? He’s in his bunker in Wilmington, and I have to tell you we’re not talking about politics here at the White House at all. We’re talking about ventilators and vaccines, not Biden and Bernie.”

Though presidential primary season has been stalled by virus, Biden appears to be in the driver's seat after decisive victories over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic senators call on domestic airlines to issue cash refunds for travelers Sanders still sees 'narrow path' to Democratic presidential nomination Tenants call on lawmakers to pass rent freezes MORE on Super Tuesday and the following two slates of Democratic primaries.

The Hill reached out to the White House for comment.

Julia Manchester contributed.