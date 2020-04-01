Biden campaign: Trump and former vice president will have phone call about coronavirus

President Trump Donald John TrumpIllinois governor says state has gotten 10 percent of medical equipments it's requested Biden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll Tesla offers ventilators free of cost to hospitals, Musk says MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 6 points in national poll The Memo: Political world grapples with long coronavirus shutdown The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina emerges as key battleground for Senate control MORE, the leading Democratic presidential candidate, are arranging a call regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden campaign said Wednesday.

"Our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call," Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, said in a statement to CNN Wednesday evening.

The development followed Trump’s comments that he would “absolutely” take a call from Biden to discuss the response to the outbreak.

“Oh absolutely. I’d love to speak to him,” Trump said during a White House coronavirus briefing.

“I always found him to be a nice guy,” he added.

Bedingfield said earlier in the day that Biden had been offering to call Trump to discuss how to best deal with the pandemic.

Biden still faces Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic senators call on domestic airlines to issue cash refunds for travelers Sanders still sees 'narrow path' to Democratic presidential nomination Tenants call on lawmakers to pass rent freezes MORE (I-Vt.) in the presidential primary, but he has a significant lead over Sanders after several wins since the South Carolina primary at the end of February.

Both candidates have had to switch to virtual campaign events amid the pandemic, and have placed more of a focus on the public health crisis than on the election.