Biden expects Democratic convention to be delayed until August

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday evening that he expects his party to be forced to push its convention back at least a month as health officials battle the spread of coronavirus.

In an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on NBC's "The Tonight Show," the former vice president indicated that the Democratic Party would likely be forced to hold the convention in August. The convention is currently scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, starting on July 13.

"I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid July, early July," Biden said. "I think it's gonna have to move into August."

"And then, even then, the Republican and Democratic conventions are going to have to...we just have to be prepared for the alternative," Biden added.

Biden's comments come a day after an ally of his campaign told The Hill that Democrats would likely seek to scale back the convention due to the outbreak, hinting that “some sort of convention will happen,” but the “four-day extravaganza is looking less likely.”

During an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, Biden indicated that moving the date of the convention would be easier due to a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo until next year.

“One of the reasons why the Democratic convention was going to be held early was the Olympics were coming after the Republican convention,” Biden said. “There's more time now.”

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced numerous states to delay their primary elections or shift largely to vote-by-mail operations.

Tens of thousands of Americans have been infected and more than 5,000 have died, forcing governors across the country to shutter schools and non-essential businesses while banning gatherings in many cases of more than 10 people.