Poll: Huntsman, Cox statistically tied in Utah GOP gubernatorial primary

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman (R) and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) are running neck and neck in the state's Republican gubernatorial primary, according to a new Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll.

Huntsman, who helmed the state from 2005 to 2009, garnered 26 percent support from likely primary voters, while Cox got 24 percent. However, just under a third of those polled said they are uncertain who they will back, indicating a fluid race.

Five other Republicans are running in the primary, though none of them hit double digits.

The poll shows a tightening in the race since last month, when the same poll showed Huntsman with a 32-20 advantage over Cox.

Hinckley Institute Director Jason Perry said the coronavirus pandemic could in part be responsible for the “flattening” of the figures in the gubernatorial race.

“There are so many things right now that people are worried about more than this race. They’re worried about their jobs. They’re worried about being able to feed their families. They’re worried about their health,” he said. “That is why we’ve seen a flattening of the numbers for these candidates” and an uptick in those who are undecided.

Both Huntsman and Cox head into the primary, scheduled for June 30, with high name recognition — Huntsman is a former governor, ran for president and served as ambassador to China and Russia, while Cox heads the state task force on COVID-19.

Whoever wins the primary will be the heavy favorite to win the November election to replace the retiring Gov. Gary Herbert (R), who has endorsed Cox. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan handicapper, rates the race as “solid” Republican.

The Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll surveyed 326 likely primary voters from March 23 to 28 and has a margin of error of 5.4 percentage points.