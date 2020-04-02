Biden says his campaign is setting up call with Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign: Trump and former vice president will have phone call about coronavirus Overnight Health Care: Trump resists pressure for nationwide stay-at-home order | Trump open to speaking to Biden about virus response | Fauci gets security detail | Outbreak creates emergency in nursing homes 16 things to know today about coronavirus outbreak MORE said Thursday that his aides are working to set up a call between him and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign: Trump and former vice president will have phone call about coronavirus Esper: Military personnel could help treat coronavirus patients 'if push comes to shove' Schumer calls for military official to act as medical equipment czar MORE to discuss the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden offered earlier this week to speak with Trump about the government’s strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The president told reporters on Wednesday that he would “absolutely take his call.”

“I’m happy to hear he’ll take my call,” Biden said in a virtual briefing with reporters Thursday. “My team is working with him to set such a call up.”

Biden and Trump’s willingness to speak on the phone with one another comes even as they have continued to spar in recent weeks.

Biden has repeatedly criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, blaming the president for being slow to take decisive action to slow the spread of the virus. He has sought to present himself as a more stable alternative to Trump through digital briefings, television interviews and other media appearances.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Biden resurfaced much of his criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response. But he insisted that personal politics should be put aside.

“Being president is about taking responsibility,” Biden said. “The blame game can’t cut it in this crisis. Too many lives are at stake.”