The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden struggles to stay in the spotlight

Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: Global coronavirus cases top 1M | Cities across country in danger of becoming new hotspots | Trump to recommend certain Americans wear masks | Record 6.6M file jobless claims The Memo: Scale of economic crisis sends shudders through nation The Hill's Campaign Report: Coronavirus forces Democrats to postpone convention MORE is confronting a unique dilemma: Keeping a media spotlight on his presidential campaign in the midst of an international crisis.

Biden and his aides have raced to put together a media operation from the former vice president's Wilmington, Del., home. Since March 24, he's taken part in nearly a dozen television interviews. And his campaign has rolled out a newsletter, a podcast and a series of virtual roundtables and press briefings.

All told, Biden's digital content generated views from more than 20 million people between March 24-28, his campaign said.

But it's still hard for him to compete with the power and visibility of the presidency in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. President Trump Donald John TrumpMilitary personnel to handle coronavirus patients at facilities in NYC, New Orleans and Dallas Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report Fauci says that all states should have stay-at-home orders MORE's daily briefings are televised across news networks and draw an average audience of about 8.5 million. And a Fox News town hall last month featuring the president drew 4.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched town hall of the 2020 election cycle.

Biden's allies say that's not necessarily a bad thing. They acknowledge that he can't replicate the kind of megaphone that Trump has as president. Nevertheless, they say he's been strategic about his media presence.

"He's not going to do a daily press conference to try and achieve parity with Trump," former Rep. Steve Israel Steven (Steve) J. IsraelThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden offers to talk coronavirus response with Trump The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden looks for end to Democratic primary The bad record of this national crisis MORE (D-N.Y.), who has endorsed Biden, told The Hill this week. "That would look overtly political."

"Doing these shows one by one, doing interviews selectively strikes just the right tone," Israel added. "A major speech on coronavirus probably wouldn't be as effective with voters as Joe Biden just being Joe Biden when he's interviewed by talk-show hosts and late-night hosts. That breaks through."

Other Democrats say that Biden is at his best in less formal settings where he can show off his personality and empathetic manner. Jon Reinish, a Democratic strategist and former aide to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandLawmakers already planning more coronavirus stimulus after T package Progressive advocates propose T 'green stimulus' plan Juan Williams: Biden's promises on women are a big deal MORE (D-N.Y.), said that Biden's greatest strength is his ability to reassure a country on edge.

"Americans want to hear relief, strength, authority, a plan, that they will be cared for, and that the person who is delivering the information and in charge cares," Reinish said. "There's no one better at delivering that message than Joe Biden."

"In a time when we need a bowl of chicken soup, God, the man is a bowl of chicken soup."

--Max Greenwood

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHuffPost political reporter on why Bernie fell way behind Biden Schumer: Administration 'must move heaven and earth' to implement new unemployment benefits Biden associates reach out to Holder about VP search MORE (I-Vt.) calls for $2,000 monthly payments, suspending some bills amid coronavirus, writes Jordain Carney.

A federal judge refused to push back the date of Wisconsin's April 7 presidential primary despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic but ordered that absentee voting be extended to April 13. John Bowden reports.

Sanders has called on Wisconsin to delay the primary, as stories emerge from the state that paint a portrait of chaos amid the coronavirus. Biden has said he's comfortable with the state holding the election on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) Friday urged the state legislature to allow all-mail voting for the state's primary and accept ballots that are casted through most of next month amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says this is no time to hold a primary election.

A Democratic super PAC in Arizona is targeting Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMcSally calls on WHO director to step down GOP senator suspending campaign fundraising, donating paycheck amid coronavirus pandemic New bill would withhold pay from Senate until coronavirus stimulus package passes MORE (R-Ariz.) over her comments about the coronavirus pandemic in a new ad set to air statewide on Fox News and CNN. McSally is in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country this cycle. Rebecca Klar reports.

Conservative political action committee Maggie's List on Friday endorsed 11 female candidates in House races across the country, seeking to gin up support for Republicans as the party seeks to elect more women. Julia Manchester reports.

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

April 7:

Wisconsin Democratic primary

April 10:

Alaska

April 17:

Wyoming

April 26:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

April 28:

Ohio

Most of the human population in the U.S. is staying at home in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but animals seem to be having the time of their lives in aquariums across the country.

Take a look at this sloth making new underwater friends at the Texas State Aquarium.

Meanwhile, up in Chicago, this Penguin got to meet a beluga whale

And down in Atlanta, these two puppies got to take their first trip to the aquarium.

For more good news be sure to check out The Hill's Selfless Acts page, where our reporters are detailing how Americans are helping each other through the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll be back next week with more campaign news!