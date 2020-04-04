Biden calls on Trump to appoint coronavirus 'supply commander'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden struggles to stay in the spotlight Is Texas learning to love ObamaCare? Romney warns Trump: Don't interfere with coronavirus relief oversight MORE is calling on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump fires intelligence community inspector general who flagged Ukraine whistleblower complaint Trump organization has laid off over 1000 employees due to pandemic: report Trump invokes Defense Production Act to prevent export of surgical masks, gloves MORE to appoint a "supply commander" to oversee the distribution of medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, who is running to unseat Trump in November, argued the president has put in place a faulty system to coordinate the country’s response to the virus, forcing hospitals and states to bid against each other to obtain critical protective gear.

“This public health crisis is foremost a human crisis, but it is also a crisis of supply, logistics and distribution," Biden said in a statement Saturday. "States, hospitals, and health care providers should not have to bid against one another, or against the federal government to get the supplies that they desperately need."

ADVERTISEMENT

The former vice president said that a supply director is needed to ensure the safety of frontline workers combating COVID-19, and unveiled his own plan to send materials to states and territories.

"We need a Supply Commander to step up and take charge and get the doctors, nurses, health care workers, first responders, firefighters, and cops the equipment they need to protect themselves and save lives,” he said.

Trump this week pushed back on calls from Democrats to appoint a czar tasked with overseeing the distribution of medical equipment during the coronavirus crisis.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats press Trump, GOP for funding for mail-in ballots Schumer doubles down in call for Trump to name coronavirus supply czar Trump lashes out at Schumer over call for supply czar MORE (N.Y.) was among those urging Trump to tap a supply director. The president told him to stop “complaining.”

“Somebody please explain to Cryin’ Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats press Trump, GOP for funding for mail-in ballots Schumer doubles down in call for Trump to name coronavirus supply czar Trump lashes out at Schumer over call for supply czar MORE that we do have a military man in charge of distributing goods, a very talented Admiral, in fact,” Trump tweeted Thursday, referring to Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, who is leading FEMA’s supply chain task force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New York has gotten far more than any other State, including hospitals & a hospital ship, but no matter what, always complaining,” the president wrote.

Biden on Saturday slammed Trump’s efforts to coordinate a response to the outbreak, which has already killed over 7,000 people in the U.S.

The former vice president said the White House’s efforts have resulted in a dearth of testing kits, personal protection equipment (PPE) and personnel to remain on the frontlines and has left those remaining in critical industries to fend for themselves.

“These are failures of organization, logistics, supply, and distribution,” Biden said.

“It is clear that the current structure President Trump has put in place is not working--- either because he hasn't fully empowered those in charge or because he hasn't made it clear that the mandate must be to take over the entire supply chain and determine the demand across all of our states, tribes and territories for these critical materials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden released his own proposal for grappling with the supply shortage, saying a supply commander should coordinate with all 50 states and that each state should appoint a czar of their own. Under the plan, the directors would also work with the National Guard and the U.S. Public Health Corps "to assess inventory of critical supplies and assist with their equitable distribution among other functions."

The former vice president has been one of the most vocal Democratic detractors of Trump’s efforts to curb the coronavirus’s spread as he seeks to fix the national spotlight back on his presidential campaign, which has been largely sidelined to virtual events.