Some Sanders top allies have urged him to withdraw from 2020 race: report

Some of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Energy: Oil giants meet with Trump at White House | Interior extends tenure of controversial land management chief | Oil prices tick up on hopes of Russia-Saudi deal Oil giants meet at White House amid talk of buying strategic reserves The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden struggles to stay in the spotlight MORE' (I-Vt.) top aides and supporters have urged the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to drop out of the primary race, sources familiar with the situation told The Washington Post.

Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalPelosi says House will review Senate coronavirus stimulus package Critical supplies shortage hampers hospitals, health providers Washington state lawmakers warn health workers running low on protective gear MORE (D-Wash.), one of the senator's top surrogates, were both part of the group that has pressed for him to suspend his campaign, according to the sources.

Other Sanders aides and allies such as national campaign co-chair Nina Turner have reportedly encouraged the 78-year-old to stay in the race.

“Millions of people are counting on him to be on the ballot so they can vote for that alternative vision that they support,” Larry Cohen, a longtime supporter who chairs a nonprofit associated with Sanders, told the Post. “If he was not on the ballot, they will feel abandoned.”

The Democratic presidential nomination has become increasingly difficult for Sanders to win since former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden struggles to stay in the spotlight Is Texas learning to love ObamaCare? Romney warns Trump: Don't interfere with coronavirus relief oversight MORE routed him on Super Tuesday, winning most of the contests that day.

Biden then proceeded to win majority of the next two slates of primaries, giving him a large lead in delegates. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination and Biden has 1,217 while Sanders has 914.

The next primary is Wisconsin on Tuesday, which polls predict Biden will win handedly.