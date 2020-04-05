Biden says he will wear a mask in public

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSome Sanders top allies have urged him to withdraw from 2020 race: report Sunday shows preview: As coronavirus spreads in the U.S., officials from each sector of public life weigh in Trump defends firing of intel watchdog, calling him a 'disgrace' MORE, the leading Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday that he will wear a mask in public as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I think it’s important to follow the science, listen to the experts, do what they tell you,” Biden said on ABC’s “This Week.”

President Trump on Friday announced the CDC recommendation but said he himself would not be wearing a mask.

“He may not like how he looks in a mask, but the truth of the matter is follow the science,” Biden said, referring to Trump.

“Yes,” Joe Biden says when asked if he will following the CDC recommendation by wearing a mask in public.



Biden adds that President Trump "may not like how he looks in a mask," but "you should follow the science."

Biden said he will be wearing a mask if he goes out in public, adding that he hasn’t gone to “commercial places” recently.

Announcing the new recommendation, Trump said it’s “going to be really a voluntary thing.”

“You can do it. You don't have to do it. I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it, and that's OK,” he said.

The CDC has previously said that healthy people did not need to wear masks because it would not protect them from contracting the disease. The recommendation was changed after new research released indicated it can help asymptomatic people from knowingly spreading the virus to others.