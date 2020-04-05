Biden to host 'virtual fireside chat' with donors

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSome Sanders top allies have urged him to withdraw from 2020 race: report Sunday shows preview: As coronavirus spreads in the U.S., officials from each sector of public life weigh in Trump defends firing of intel watchdog, calling him a 'disgrace' MORE is planning to host a "virtual fireside chat" fundraiser in April, sources tell The Hill.

Biden, who has spent the last few weeks sidelined in his Wilmington, Del., home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been looking for ways to connect more intimately with voters and donors.

“There’s nothing cozy about a virtual fundraiser but they’re trying to make it a little more palatable,” said one donor.

The virtual fundraiser, which is set to take place on April 16, will be hosted by Jed Katz, a venture capitalist. Katz helped put together another in-person fundraiser for Biden last fall.

Attendees will be required to pay $2,800 a person to receive login instructions and attend.

The Biden campaign is also expected to hold two other fundraisers online.

One of the events, scheduled for April 14, will feature Biden’s wife, Jill, and his daughter Ashley. Another event on April 21 will feature Tony Blinken, the former deputy Secretary of State who serves as senior policy adviser for Biden’s campaign.