Democrats release Spanish-language attack ad for California special election

Democrats released Monday a video ad in Spanish in support of a special election House candidate in California's 25th District.

Competing for the special election runoff, scheduled for May 12, are Republican businessman Mike Garcia and Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith.

The winner will take over the seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillGaetz accuses Burr of 'screwing all Americans' with stock sale Five Latinas who could be Biden's running mate This week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding MORE (D-Calif.), who resigned in November after admitting she'd had a relationship with a campaign staffer.

The ad, released by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), says Garcia would allow insurance companies to deny health care based on preexisting conditions.

It also touts the support of local medical professionals for Smith and her refusal to take campaign donations from pharmaceutical companies.

The ad was part of a seven-figure cable ad buy by the DCCC in favor of Smith.

Health care is an issue that has consistently polled as a top priority for Hispanic voters, and that's translated to overwhelming support for the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) prohibition on denying coverage for preexisting conditions.

Garcia ran in the special election primary as a pro-Trump Republican opposing the ACA, also known as ObamaCare.

Although the 25th District was under Republican control from 1992 until 2018, when then-Rep. Steve Knight Stephen (Steve) Thomas KnightThe 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday Katie Hill launches organization to elect women, young people California Democrat Christy Smith launches first TV ad in bid for Katie Hill's former House seat MORE (R-Calif.) lost reelection to Hill, the district, rated "Leans Democratic" by The Cook Political Report, has been moving leftward.

About 35 percent of the district's population is Hispanic, and the district is seen as a likely Democratic hold.

Smith and Garcia are concurrently competing in the special election to replace Hill for the remainder of her term and a general election to be held in November for the following term.