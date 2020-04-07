John Lewis endorses Biden for president

Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis John LewisGeorgia makes it easier to get mail-in ballots after delaying primary Kennedy said DSCC prevented him from helping Democrats flip GOP seats Pelosi stands firm amid calls to close Capitol MORE (D-Ga.) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts 'friendly' talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as 'just wrong' | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be 'One America,' the polling says — and the politicians should listen 16 things to know today about coronavirus MORE for president during a call with reporters on Monday and implored Americans to "vote like we never ever, ever voted before."

"It is my belief that we need Joe Biden now more than ever before," Lewis said.

"We need his voice. We need his leadership now more than ever before," he continued. "We need someone who is going to get out country on the right side of history, and help save our planet."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis, who led hundreds of demonstrators across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in the 1965 Bloody Sunday protest, where he was beaten by police, invoked his own background in calling for young Americans to vote in the general election.

"I saw people that were beaten, arrested and jailed," Lewis said. "On March 2nd, 1965, more than 600 of us were beaten, left bloody, some of us left unconscious.

"I would say to young people it is my hope that you would not be beaten or arrested or jailed," he said. "Let's go out and vote, and help elect a man of conscience."

Lewis also touched upon Biden's future running mate, saying it would be good to have a woman on the ticket.

"It would be good to have a woman," Lewis said. "It would be good to have a woman who looks like the rest of America.

"We have plenty of able women. Some are black, white, Latino, Asian American, Native American. I think the time is long past for making the White House look like the whole of America," he said.

Biden vowed last month that he would choose a woman as his running mate if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination.