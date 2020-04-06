Wisconsin Democrats chair bashes Supreme Court decision on voting: 'I am about to explode'

The chair of Wisconsin's state Democratic Party lashed out on Twitter after the Supreme Court moved to block the state from accepting absentee ballots for the upcoming primary election past the state's April 13 deadline.

Ben Wikler tweeted Monday afternoon that he was "about to explode" after the Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ruling ordering the state to accept absentee ballots sent any time before April 13, a move that was initially meant to expand participation in the primary during the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am about to explode. The five GOP US Supreme Court justices just overruled two lower courts and shut off extended absentee voting in Wisconsin," he tweeted.

"The Supreme Court of the United States legislated from the bench today, following Trump team's orders and writing a new election law to disenfranchise untold thousands of Wisconsin voters and consign an unknown number of Wisconsinites to their deaths," he added. "This is now etched into history. Donald Trump doesn't care how many of his followers die—and how many people they infect and kill—if it helps him maintain power."

I am about to explode. The five GOP US Supreme Court justices just overruled two lower courts and shut off extended absentee voting in Wisconsin. https://t.co/Gt7EeI1AU7 — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 6, 2020

This is now etched into history. Donald Trump doesn't care how many of his followers die—and how many people they infect and kill—if it helps him maintain power. https://t.co/w6Mpzy0rLm — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 7, 2020

A lower court had previously ruled that the state would accept any ballots postmarked up until April 13. The state will now only accept ballots postmarked by Tuesday's date, April 7, and received in the mail by April 13.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughProgressive group knocks McConnell for talking judicial picks during coronavirus Trump nominates former Kavanaugh clerk for influential appeals court Coronavirus isn't the only reason Congress should spend less time in DC MORE, writing for the majority, explained that allowing such an extension "fundamentally alters the nature of the election." Kavanaugh, along with another justice, Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchHillicon Valley: Twitter says Chinese official's virus disinformation doesn't violate rules | Hackers target WHO | Senators urge agencies to stop coronavirus robocalls Supreme Court raises bar for racial discrimination claims in contracts Progressives urge Democrats to hear from federal judge deeply critical of Roberts, conservatives MORE, were appointed by President Trump Donald John TrumpCampaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Outgoing inspector general says Trump fired him for carrying out his 'legal obligations' Trump hits Illinois governor after criticism: 'I hear him complaining all the time' MORE and identify with the conservative wing of the court.

Wikler's remarks come in response to a whirlwind of court decisions and moves from state officials affecting the Wisconsin primary, which is set for tomorrow. Gov. Tony Evers (D) previously issued an executive order delaying the primary due to coronavirus concerns, a move which was also reversed by the state's Supreme Court.