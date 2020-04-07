Biden says he wants Sanders to be part of his presidential 'journey'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts 'friendly' talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as 'just wrong' | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be 'One America,' the polling says — and the politicians should listen 16 things to know today about coronavirus MORE on Tuesday praised Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor's effort to delay election The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden, Trump discuss coronavirus response; Wisconsin postpones elections Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election over coronavirus MORE (I-Vt.) for having a “significant” influence on American politics and said he hopes his primary rival will play a role in his own campaign if should he be the Democratic nominee.

Speaking on NBC’s “Today,” Biden reiterated his commitment to picking a woman as his vice presidential running mate. But he said that he’s spoken to Sanders recently and that he wants him to be a part of his presidential “journey.”

“Bernie has an incredible following,” Biden said. “He’s maybe one of a half-dozen people in American history who may not be the nominee but has had an impact on American politics in a significant way, in a positive way."

"If I'm the nominee I can tell you one thing — I would very much want Bernie Sanders to be part of the journey. Not as a vice presidential nominee, but just in engaging in all the things that he's worked so hard to do, many of which I agree with."

Biden has opened up what many political analysts view as an insurmountable delegates lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The primary race has effectively ground to a halt due to the coronavirus.

But national polls show Biden maintaining a big lead over Sanders. The two candidates are on the ballot in the Wisconsin primary on Tuesday, which Biden is expected to win handily.

There have been some calls for Sanders to drop out of the race. The Washington Post has reported that Sanders’s top advisers have told him privately that it might be a good idea.

Biden on Tuesday said he would not pressure Sanders to exit the race.

“I wouldn’t presume to do that,” Biden said. “I really mean it. It’s a really hard decision and Bernie has a lot of really devoted followers. It’s a difficult decision to make. But it’s his to make. I’m not going to suggest what he should do.”