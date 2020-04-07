Sen. Brown endorses Biden for president

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownDemocrats urge administration to automatically issue coronavirus checks to more people Lawmakers press IRS to get coronavirus checks to seniors Democrats press Mnuchin to defend T coronavirus stimulus IG MORE (D-Ohio) on Tuesday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts 'friendly' talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as 'just wrong' | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be 'One America,' the polling says — and the politicians should listen 16 things to know today about coronavirus MORE (D) for president.

Brown lauded Biden, the leading Democratic presidential candidate, as a leader who has spent his career fighting for working Americans.

“Dignity of Work isn't a slogan — it's who we are, and how we govern; Joe Biden understands that. And as we face both a public health crisis and an economy in turmoil, we need a steady hand more than ever,” Brown said in a statement released by the Biden campaign.

“Joe Biden has the experience, the tenacity, and the empathy to lead in a crisis, and the hope to bring us together, and steer us toward brighter days ahead," he added.

Ohio’s primary was scheduled to be held last month, but it was delayed over concerns about large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio voters have until April 25 to request a vote-by-mail ballot and have until April 27 to mail them in or drop them at their county board of elections.

In-person voting will be available on April 28 at early voting centers only for individuals with disabilities who require it and for those who do not have a home mailing address.

Biden has a significant lead over his primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).