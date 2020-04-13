Democrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky unseated Justice Daniel Kelly in a hotly contested race for a Supreme Court seat last week that drew national attention from both major political parties, according to Monday evening reports.

The Wisconsin primary took place April 7 despite multiple legal challenges that wound their way to the state and U.S. supreme courts. The state's Supreme Court was largely responsible for the election going forward as planned last week after it overruled an order by Gov. Tony Evers (D) to delay the primary until June 9. A move to extend absentee ballot voting was also largely rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court last Monday.

In a statement Monday night, Karofsky sent a "heartfelt thank you to the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites who made their voice heard in this unprecedented election."

"Although we were successful in the race, the circumstances under which the election was conducted were simply unacceptable, and raise serious concerns for the future of our democracy," Karofsky added. "Nobody in this state or this country should have been forced to choose between their safety and participating in an election. Too many were unable to have their voices heard because they didn't feel safe leaving their homes or their absentee ballots were counted.

While the race was technically nonpartisan, Karofsky drew support from national Democrats, while the GOP fell in line behind Kelly, who was appointed to the court in 2016 to fill a vacancy and was running for his first full term.

Karofsky's win will cut the conservative majority in Wisconsin's Supreme Court to 4-3.

Her win comes despite President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired Trump lashes out at New York Times over report on coronavirus response Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: 'Enough' MORE's vocal support of her opponent, including two tweets mentioning Kelly by name just days ahead of the primary.

Vote today, Tuesday, for highly respected Republican, Justice Daniel Kelly. Tough on Crime, loves your Military, Vets, Farmers, & will save your 2nd Amendment. A BIG VOTE! https://t.co/1FPYjzZCoH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that tomorrow’s election will proceed as scheduled. VOTE for Justice Daniel Kelly tomorrow, and be safe! https://t.co/rYkcxaae1k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhy Joe Biden is weak on China Pollsters find unexpected boon: Americans stuck at home willing to talk Can Joe Biden build the excitement for his candidacy amid coronavirus? MORE (D), the presumptive Democratic nominee, issued his own endorsement for Karofsky.

"As a trial court judge, a prosecutor, and victim advocate, Judge Karofsky knows that every decision has a real impact on individuals and families across Wisconsin," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

His top former opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTom Hanks hosts a remote SNL Biden wins Alaska primary Alaska Democrats see spike in ballots in the 2020 vote-by-mail primary MORE (I-Vt.) also endorsed Karofsky, telling the Journal Sentinel that the next state Supreme Court justice "should stand up for the needs of working people and civil rights, not huge corporate CEO donors."