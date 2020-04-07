McGrath outraises McConnell in first quarter

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFlorida Democrat hits administration over small business loan rollout The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Dybul interview; Boris Johnson update Schumer says nation will 'definitely' need new coronavirus relief bill MORE's Democratic opponent Amy McGrath outraised the longtime senator in the first quarter of 2020 as Kentucky’s Senate race emerges as one of the most expensive battles of the election cycle.

McGrath, who has received a litany of endorsements from national Democratic figures, reported raising $12.8 million in the first three months of 2020 and ended the period with $14.7 million cash on hand. McConnell hauled in $7.5 million and finished the first quarter of the year with $14.9 million in the bank in his bid for a seventh Senate term.

Both contenders leaned heavily on small-dollar donors — the average donation to McGrath amounted to $37, and the average contribution to McConnell totaled $33.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGrath’s haul is a gargantuan total for any Senate candidate, particularly a nonincumbent, and follows several other strong quarters. Though the Kentucky Democrat still has to win a primary race against state Rep. Charles Booker and Lincoln county farmer Mike Broihier, she is still the heavy favorite to win the nomination and face off against McConnell in November.

“What our numbers show is that voters are fed up with Mitch McConnell continually putting corporate handouts ahead of working people,” the McGrath campaign said in a statement. “After 35 years of Mitch McConnell putting partisan politics and special interests ahead of doing what’s right for the country, working Americans don’t trust his leadership and are demanding new leaders like Amy McGrath who they know will have their back.”

McGrath, a retired Marine Corps fighter pilot, gained national prominence in 2018 after she narrowly lost a challenge against Rep. Andy Barr Andy Hale BarrOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Democrats seek to preempt Trump message on health care | E-cigarette executives set for grilling | Dems urge emergency funding for coronavirus Democrats slam GOP on drug prices in bilingual digital ads On the Trail: Forget the pundits, more electoral votes could be in play in 2020 MORE (R) in a GOP-leaning House district.

McConnell has also emerged as a top target for Democrats who have railed against his oversight of the Senate floor, with many citing the rapidity with which he’s confirmed President Trump Donald John TrumpOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts 'friendly' talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as 'just wrong' | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be 'One America,' the polling says — and the politicians should listen Barr tells prosecutors to consider coronavirus risk when determining bail: report MORE’s judicial nominees.

Nevertheless, the Senate majority leader will be a tough foe for McGrath. McConnell won reelection in 2014 by a nearly 15-point margin in a deep red state and has strong financial backing from an avalanche of outside groups, including a recently-announced investment from the top Senate Republican super PAC for $10.8 million in Kentucky advertisements.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell’s campaign expressed confidence that Kentuckians would reelect him, saying voters want for a steady hand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and citing his work to pass a $2.2 trillion relief package.

“Kentuckians know that at a time of great consequence, there is no substitute for the proven leadership of Mitch McConnell,” McConnell’s campaign manager Kevin Golden said in a statement Tuesday. “The enthusiasm from across the Bluegrass State to uphold our conservative values and reelect Senator McConnell will only grow as Election Day approaches.”

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “Likely” Republican.