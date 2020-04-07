DNC chair hits decision to hold Wisconsin elections: 'This was a dark day for our democracy'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE slammed the decision to hold Wisconsin’s presidential primary Tuesday, calling it a “dark day” for the country’s democracy.

“This was a dark day for our democracy. In the middle of one of the worst public health emergencies in modern history, the Republican Party forced the people of Wisconsin to choose between their safety and their vote,” Perez said in a statement. “The craven self-interest of the GOP knows no bounds.”

Democrats have railed against courts’ decisions to hold in-person primaries Tuesday amid concerns that the election will pose risks to voters in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed an executive order to postpone Tuesday’s elections until June 9 due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the move was overturned by the state Supreme Court on Monday.

Republicans had advocated for both state and national courts to keep the primary races on as scheduled so as not to interfere with the contests, but Democrats said holding the elections posed too great a public health risk.

Voting was thrust into chaos Tuesday, as videos of long lines at polling places flooded social media and the National Guard was tapped to staff the sites amid a lack of poll workers. The reduced capacity was underscored by the situation in Milwaukee, a city that had 180 polling places in 2016 but had only five Tuesday.

Perez suggested voters will turn against the GOP in November over the decision, saying that Democrats are the ones working to protect the public.

“Democrats are showing true leadership during this crisis by advocating for the health and safety of the American people and the integrity of our democracy. And come Election Day in November, voters will remember which party had their back,” he said.