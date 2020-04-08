Democrats text over 1 million Georgia voters to boost mail voting efforts

The Georgia Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are teaming up to text more than 1 million Georgians and encourage them to vote by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia, which postponed its primary from March 24 to May 19 over health concerns, is mailing absentee ballot request forms to all of its nearly 7 million voters to try to maintain turnout in its presidential and down-ballot primaries. Democrats said in a statement the concept may be “unfamiliar” to many voters and that hundreds of volunteers are texting residents to inform them of the process.

“Our team is putting in the work to make sure every Georgian can make their voice heard, and innovating to reach Georgians right where they are. This program means that Georgia Democrats will reach more voters than ever before — and we know that when every eligible Georgian is able to cast their ballot, Democrats will win in November,” said Scott Hogan, the executive director of the state Democratic Party.

The texting campaign is part of a broader effort by state and national Democrats to reach voters in Georgia. The DNC in late January purchased tens of millions of cellphone numbers across the country, including in Georgia, to improve voter contact, work the party says is “paying dividends” as campaigns try to reach voters who are self-quarantining or observing social distancing guidelines.

However, the party may face an uphill battle in encouraging voting by mail, which has not been popular in Georgia in past cycles — 95 percent of voters did so in-person in 2016 and 2018.

The Peach State is a top Democratic target and is expected to be a key battleground in both presidential and down-ballot races.

Georgia’s presidential primary, which is worth 105 pledged delegates, is believed to heavily favor former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump shakes up WH communications team The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic The Intercept's Ryan Grim says Cuomo is winning over critics MORE over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDrugmaker caps insulin costs at to help diabetes patients during pandemic The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Sen. Brown endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.) given the high number of black voters there, and Democrats are also eager to build on momentum from Stacey Abrams’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign to make the state competitive in the White House race against President Trump Donald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he'd like economy to reopen 'with a big bang' but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE.

Georgia is also home to one of the country's most closely watched Senate races. Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Georgia senator bought stock in personal protective equipment maker amid coronavirus crisis: report Internal Collins poll suggests he holds huge lead over incumbent Sen. Loeffler in Georgia special election MORE (R) will face off against Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsThe Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Internal Collins poll suggests he holds huge lead over incumbent Sen. Loeffler in Georgia special election Sunday shows preview: As coronavirus spreads in the U.S., officials from each sector of public life weigh in MORE (R) to fill the remainder of former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonInternal Collins poll suggests he holds huge lead over incumbent Sen. Loeffler in Georgia special election Loeffler traded .4M in stocks as Congress responded to coronavirus pandemic Loeffler under fire for stock trades amid coronavirus outbreak MORE’s (R) term. A January runoff will be triggered if no candidate reaches 50 percent support.