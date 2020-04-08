Biden renews Defense Production Act pressure on Trump: 'It is a national disgrace'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump shakes up WH communications team The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic The Intercept's Ryan Grim says Cuomo is winning over critics MORE (D) on Wednesday renewed pressure on President Trump Donald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he'd like economy to reopen 'with a big bang' but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to order companies to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.

In a tweet, the top contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination hammered Trump over shortages of equipment at hospitals around the country, which have reported significant issues in acquiring PPE such as masks, hospital gowns and other equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is a national disgrace that our health care workers still don't have the protective equipment they need. Donald Trump needs to fully use the power of the Defense Production Act to deliver these life-saving supplies," Biden tweeted Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a national disgrace that our health care workers still don't have the protective equipment they need. Donald Trump needs to fully use the power of the Defense Production Act to deliver these life-saving supplies. https://t.co/VrjN3fAkHi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

Trump has faced pressure from Democrats for weeks to use the DPA to help address the shortages, but has resisted using the legislation for the purpose of manufacturing PPE while bowing to pressure last week on its use to direct companies to manufacture ventilators.

States around the country have also reported shortages of ventilators due to the coronavirus's tendency to present as a form of pneumonia.

The order last week for companies to produce ventilators came as governors around the country have warned that they will meet their capacity for patients on ventilators within days. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have now topped 400,000, while nearly 13,000 have died.