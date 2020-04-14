Obama endorses Biden for president

Former President Obama endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Trump uses coronavirus briefing to fire back at critics Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary MORE’s White House bid through a video message on Tuesday.

The endorsement comes as Biden has all but locked up the Democratic presidential nomination after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.), his lone remaining rival, withdrew from the race last week. Sanders endorsed Biden on Monday.

While Obama has long spoken of his affinity for his former vice president, he maintained that he would not endorse in the Democratic primary until a clear nominee had emerged.

Biden has frequently tied himself to Obama during the campaign, and he has maintained strong support among African American voters, who propelled him to victory in key primary states like South Carolina.

The endorsement plans were first reported by CBS News.

Updated at 11:54 a.m.