Cuomo announces all New Yorkers can vote absentee in June primaries

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Wednesday that voters will be able to cast absentee ballots for the state's primary in June.

Cuomo said that he is issuing an executive order that would allow all New Yorkers to vote from home for the June 23 primary, which was already postponed from April 28.

“New Yorkers shouldn't have to choose between their health and their civic duty,” Cuomo tweeted.

#BREAKING: All New Yorkers will be able to vote absentee on the June 23rd primaries.



New Yorkers shouldn't have to choose between their health and their civic duty.

The governor said he made the decision after seeing long lines forming at polling places for other states’ primaries, saying in-person voting poses too great a public health risk.

“On voting, I’ve seen lines of people on television voting in other states. This is totally nonsensical,” he said at a press conference. “God bless them for having such diligence for their civil duty that they would go stand on a line to vote. But people shouldn’t have to make that choice.”

All New Yorkers will now be able to vote absentee in the primaries on June 23. Cuomo says it's "totally nonsensical" that other states are still having people vote in person

The news comes a day after Wisconsin held its primaries after a controversial process that limited voters’ ability to send in ballots by mail.

Video showed long lines at polling places in the state and the National Guard was tapped to staff the sites amid a lack of poll workers.

While Cuomo has expressed confidence that progress is being made in the fight against the coronavirus, New York remains the country’s epicenter for the disease.

There have been more than 140,000 confirmed cases in the Empire State, and more than 5,000 people there have died.