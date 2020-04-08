Read: Sanders message to supporters as he dropped out of presidential race

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDrugmaker caps insulin costs at to help diabetes patients during pandemic The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Sen. Brown endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.) announced to his supporters on Wednesday that he was suspending his second bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Few would deny that over the course of the past five years our movement has won the ideological struggle,” Sanders said in a live stream video.

"It was not long ago that people considered these ideas radical and fringe," the progressive senator added. "Today they are mainstream ideas, and many of them are already being implemented in cities and states across the country. That is what we have accomplished together."

Read his entire remarks below.

Read Sanders statement to supporters by kballuck1 on Scribd