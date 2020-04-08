George Conway group endorses Joe Biden

An anti-President Trump Donald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he'd like economy to reopen 'with a big bang' but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE conservative group that includes George Conway George Thomas ConwayTapper comes under criticism for George Conway retweet that Trump is '100% insane' PBS reporter says media coverage of Trump feels like 'a team sport' Kellyanne Conway says it's 'highly offensive' to refer to coronavirus as 'kung flu' MORE, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTapper comes under criticism for George Conway retweet that Trump is '100% insane' Kayleigh McEnany to take over as White House press secretary Grisham leaves role as White House press secretary MORE, endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump shakes up WH communications team The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic The Intercept's Ryan Grim says Cuomo is winning over critics MORE on Wednesday in the 2020 presidential race.

The Lincoln Group endorsed the former vice president's campaign shortly after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) withdrew from the contest, paving the way for Biden to become the Democratic nominee.

The organization said it is “committed to ensuring that Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021.”

“Joe Biden has the experience — in politics, in government and in life — to lead the United States out of our current crisis,” said co-founder Reed Galen. “As America contends with unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can steady our ship of state, bind up our common wounds, and lead us into our next national chapter. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy and steadiness we need in a national leader.”

George Conway, a frequent critic of Trump, revealed in March that he had made the maximum allowable donation to Biden’s campaign after the candidate picked up multiple primary victories on Super Tuesday.

The Lincoln Project, a super PAC founded by a number of conservatives last year, aims to gather enough disenfranchised Republicans and independents to prevent the reelection of Trump in 2020.

Last month, the group slammed the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic in a video titled “Unfit.”

It featured clips of Trump in interviews and press conferences assuring the country that the administration is “totally prepared,” and claiming “anybody who wants a test can get a test,” contrasted by clips of business closures and medical shortages.