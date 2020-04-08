Green Party makes pitch for Sanders supporters

The Green Party, a political party that prioritizes environmental issues, posted a statement Wednesday attempting to court supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDrugmaker caps insulin costs at to help diabetes patients during pandemic The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Sen. Brown endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.), who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race earlier in the day.

“The Green Party will continue to build and expand on issues that Sanders raised. Join us,” the statement read.

Sanders's exit paved the road to the Democratic nomination for former Vice President Joe Biden after a series of disappointing primaries for the Sanders campaign leading up to the Wisconsin election Tuesday.

Biden rose to the nomination by consolidating support among the moderate wing of the party while struggling to court the party’s left wing.

The Green Party shares many major policy stances as the Vermont independent; however, the third-party has failed to gain wide recognition, with its presidential candidates often left out of presidential debates and rarely making a dent in elections.

“These transformations will benefit all who challenge the two-party cartel and will help usher the political revolution we all hunger for,” the party's statement read.

Jill Stein, the Green Party’s 2016 presidential candidate who earned just 1.7 percent of the popular vote, thanked Sanders for “making media cover Green Party agenda” of "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal.

Thank you Bernie for making media cover Green Party agenda: #MedicareForAll, #GreenNewDeal, ending student debt etc.. and for exposing Dems as Wall Street's backup party. Corporate 2-party system is the problem; independent politics & #RankedChoiceVoting is the solution. #DemExit — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) April 8, 2020

Sanders, like most candidates in the Democratic race, has consistently said that he would throw his support behind Biden in an effort to unseat President Trump.

However, the two politicians' policy stances differ vastly, and it’s unclear to what degree Biden can win over people in the Sanders camp. On Wednesday, eight progressive youth groups issued a list of demands that they want to see Biden adopt ahead of the general election.